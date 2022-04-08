Actor Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && West Canada Creek Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 1226.5 Fri 8 pm 1227.2 Sat 2 am 1227.4 Sat 8 am 1227.4 Sat 2 pm 1227.3 Sat 8 pm 1227.2 Sun 2 am 1227.1 Sun 8 am 1227.0 Sun 2 pm 1226.9 Sun 8 pm 1226.8 Mon 2 am 1226.7 Mon 8 am 1226.6 &&