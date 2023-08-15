'Agriculture is a Big Part of Our Fair'—Herkimer County Fair Starts This Week

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The 2023 Herkimer County Fair starts on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.
This year's theme is Celebrating a Festival of Sports.
This year's fair includes rides, concerts, food and agricultural events.
And, as usual, tractor pulls and truck pulls will draw an audience, in addition to the much-anticipated Demolition Derby.
"Agriculture is a big part of our fair; it's our purpose of having a county fair. Our barns are full of cows this year. Beef cows and our goats are extended into a second building this year," Gerry Elthorpe, treasurer of the Herkimer County Fair, said.
Tickets are available at the door for $10. It's $3 for kids 5 to 11. Kids under 5 get in for free.