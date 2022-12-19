Amber Heard says she has settled defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Amber Heard says she has settled defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp

  • 0

Amber Heard has settled the defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Heard said she has "made no admission" and that the settlement is "not an act of concession." She pointed to her experience with the American legal system as part of her motivation for deciding to settle the case, alleging that "abundant, direct evidence that corroborated [her] testimony was excluded" and that "popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," Heard said.

The actress filed an appeal in the defamation case earlier this month, but Heard said in her statement Monday that "even if [her] U.S. appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again."

CNN has reached out to representatives for Heard and Depp for comment.

"I simply cannot go through that for a third time," Heard said in her post, adding that she wants to spend her time "productively and purposefully," and can't afford to "risk an impossible bill -- one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional."

Depp accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. A Virginia judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 because of statutory limits, CNN previously reported.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages for her cross-complaint, which alleged defamation over statements Depp's attorney made about her abuse claims.

"Women shouldn't have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon," Heard said. "I will not be threatened, disheartened or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth. No one can and no one will take that from me. My voice forever remains the most valuable asset I have."

CNN's Zenebou Sylla and Tavleen Tarrant contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you