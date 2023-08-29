 Skip to main content
Bacon and Coffee: Celebrities Spotted at Utica Coffee

  • Updated
  • 0
Kevin Bacon in Utica

Photo Courtesy of Utica Coffee on Facebook

UTICA, N.Y. -- There was a celebrity sighting at Utica Coffee on Genesee Street. 

The one and only Kevin Bacon stopped by the local coffee shop while passing through. 

Kyra Sedgwick, Bacon's wife, was also there. 

Co-owner of Utica Coffee Heather Elias said that the couple is down to earth and very engaging. 

Elias said that she invited Bacon and Sedgwick back to Utica Coffee to tour the roastery next time they're in town. 

The 65-year-old, award-winning Bacon is known for his work in "Footloose," "A Few Good Men" and "Apollo 13." 

Sedgwick, 58, has taken home multiple awards and is best known for "Something to Talk About" and "Singles." 

The couple were married in 1988. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

