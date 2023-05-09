Barry Manilow set to perform at Turning Stone in August

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Casino brings acclaimed artist, Barry Manilow, to their events center Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Best known for his hits ”Can’t Smile Without You," ”Copacabana," and “Mandy," Manilow is the latest performer to be announced as part of “The Next 30,” Turning Stone’s 30th anniversary entertainment lineup.
Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide during his decade-long career. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winning musician has had 50 top 40 singles including 12 No. 1s and 27 top 10 hits.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 11 for TS Rewards members and to the general public Friday, May 12 both at 10 a.m.