'Beatles vs. Stones -- A Musical Showdown' tribute coming to The Stanley

UTICA, NY – The "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" production will be coming to The Stanley Theatre on Apr. 21 as part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The show features Rolling Stones tribute band "Satisfaction" and rival Beatles tribute band, "Abbey Road" going head-to-head in a musical showdown.
They have performed over 1,600 shows across the country and abroad over the last 10 years. A critic for the Los Angeles Times called it “the most unique tribute show in decades.”
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost anywhere from $25 to $55 plus ticket fees. They can be bought online, by phone 315-724-4000 or at the box office. The theatre is located at 259 Genesee St. in Utica.