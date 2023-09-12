 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boo! Kids Annual Halloween-Themed Run Registration Begins Soon

  • Updated
  • 0
Boolermaker

Submitted Photo and Caption: Children participating in the 2022 Boolermaker. Registration for the 2023 Boolermaker Kids Run presented by GPO Federal Credit Union opens Thursday, September 14, 2023, at noon. The races are open to children aged 4-12 and will be held on Sat., Oct. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., at FT Proctor Park in Utica. Registration will be open at www.boilermaker.com.

UTICA, N.Y. -- An annual Halloween-themed race will be open for registration this week.

Registration for the 2023 Boolermaker Kids Run opens on Thursday, Sept. 14, at noon. 

The race is limited to 400 kids aged 4 through 12. 

"New this year, the races have been moved to FT Proctor Park in Utica and will be held on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m.," race officials stated.

"We've designed courses for all ages and abilities, including the 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, 3/4 mile and 1-mile distances,” Race Director Jim Stasaitis said.

“In addition, we're planning lots of games, fun, and of course a few tricks and treats,” he added.  

It's $10 to register, and that includes an official Boolermaker t-shirt for anyone who registers before Oct. 16. 

All finishers will receive an official medal. 

Costumes are encouraged, but they are not required. 

The organizers of the race want to make sure that costumes are safe for running. They request no capes as part of the costume. 

For more information, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you