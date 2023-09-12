Boo! Kids Annual Halloween-Themed Run Registration Begins Soon

UTICA, N.Y. -- An annual Halloween-themed race will be open for registration this week.

Registration for the 2023 Boolermaker Kids Run opens on Thursday, Sept. 14, at noon.

The race is limited to 400 kids aged 4 through 12.

"New this year, the races have been moved to FT Proctor Park in Utica and will be held on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m.," race officials stated.

"We've designed courses for all ages and abilities, including the 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, 3/4 mile and 1-mile distances,” Race Director Jim Stasaitis said.

“In addition, we're planning lots of games, fun, and of course a few tricks and treats,” he added.

It's $10 to register, and that includes an official Boolermaker t-shirt for anyone who registers before Oct. 16.

All finishers will receive an official medal.

Costumes are encouraged, but they are not required.

The organizers of the race want to make sure that costumes are safe for running. They request no capes as part of the costume.

For more information, click here.