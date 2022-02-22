Boyz II Men to perform at 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men is joining the Chevy Court lineup for this year’s New York State Fair.
The group will perform on Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m.
On Monday, the Fair announced Nelly would also return to the Chevy Court stage for the second year in a row. The two join 24kGoldn and The Art of Rap, featuring Ice-T, as the performers announced so far.
The Art of Rap will perform on Aug. 25, Nelly on Aug. 31 and 24kGoldn on Sept. 2.
The fair is slated for Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.