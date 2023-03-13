 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Brendan Fraser flooded with emotion as he wins best actor Oscar for 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser tearfully accepted the Academy Award for best actor for his role in the film "The Whale" on Sunday.

He began his speech by thanking the film's director Darren Aronofsky "for throwing me a creative lifeline."

Fraser was nominated in his category alongside Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), Austin Butler ("Elvis) and Bill Nighy ("Living").

In a speech full of nautical references, Fraser said that "only whales can swim at the depth" of his co-star Hong Chau.

Referencing his 30-year career in Hollywood, Fraser said there were aspects of his journey that "I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped."

With reddened eyes, he ended his emotional speech by thanking his children and his "best first mate," partner Jeanne Moore.

His best actor trophy caps off a successful run on the awards circuit this season for Fraser, who also won a SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for his performance in "The Whale."

