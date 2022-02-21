 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers
may lead to ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Britney Spears secures book deal

  • 0
Britney Spears secures book deal

Britney Spears, here in 2017, has a new book deal.

 Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Britney Spears has said she wants to tell her life story and now she's landed a book deal to do just that.

A source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has recently inked a contract with publisher Simon & Schuster, valued at more than $15 million dollars.

The New York Post was first to report news of the singer's forthcoming book.

The source disputed a report that Spears' decision share her story was made in response to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn's recent memoir, which the singer publicly denounced.

CNN has contacted Spears' publicist and the publisher for comment.

The book comes at a time of new beginnings for the Grammy winner. She is engaged to wed her longtime partner, Sam Ashari, and her 13-year conservatorship ended last year.

At hearings over the summer, Spears described the court-ordered arrangement as abusive and said her father, Jamie Spears, should face criminal charges for his role as her conservator.

The elder Spears has maintained he acted in the best interest of his daughter.

Britney Spears has not yet publicly commented on her plans for the book.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.