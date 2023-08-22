Buttery Blockbuster: 55th New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Unveiled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- From butter block to sculpture, a big draw to the annual New York State Fair was unveiled Tuesday morning.
The American Dairy Association North East’s 55th-annual Butter Sculpture at The Great New York State Fair was revealed.
The title of this buttery work of art is Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track.
The sculpture is intended to highlight the importance of dairy in a young person's diet "and features a train being conducted by a cow and carrying young passengers fueling up on dairy foods," a release stated.
This year's sculpture is sponsored by Wegmans.
Keith Ayoob, associate clinical professor emeritus at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, who also participated in the unveiling, said that children are falling short of essential nutrients provided by dairy.
“Many studies show that kids are not getting enough calcium and Vitamin D, and milk along with dairy foods like yogurt are a top source of these essential nutrients," Ayoob said.
“Dairy farmers are strong supporters of children’s health through school nutrition programs and programs that combat food insecurity," CEO American Dairy Association North East John Chrisman said.
What happens to all that butter after the fair?
The sculpture will be deconstructed and brought to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, N.Y. The used butter it will be recycled into renewable energy.
"Each month, Noblehurst Farm’s massive recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes in the community. The recycling program not only reduces the farm’s carbon footprint, it diverts food waste from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions," a release stated.
The official start to the Great New York State Fair is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The theme for Wednesday is Governor's Day.
A full schedule of events for Opening Day is below.
Click here for more information about the Great New York State Fair.