 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield,
Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHENANGO              DELAWARE
MADISON               ONEIDA                OTSEGO
SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

LACKAWANNA            PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD,
HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SCRANTON, UTICA, AND WALTON.

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

  • 0
Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello, seen here on May 5 in New York City, will be replacing Kelly Clarkson on "The Voice."

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

"The Voice" will mix up the coaches seated in the show's turning chairs next season.

On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.

"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.

Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.

She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.

Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.

She served as a mentor for John Legend's team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.