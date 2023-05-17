 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

Elle Fanning attends the "Jeanne du Barry" screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, in Cannes, France.

 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

(CNN) — Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, returns once again for its 76th edition. Over the next 11 days, the Promenade de la Croisette will screen buzzy premieres from Hollywood’s most notable directors — from Martin Scorscese to Wes Anderson — and will welcome A-list celebrities onto one of the industry’s most-watched red carpets.

This year, a number of actors are making their Cannes debut — and may be looking to make a bold sartorial entrance. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is set to appear on the carpet for the first time, promoting her first ever acting stint in the new Sam Levinson series “The Idol,” premiering at the festival next week. Rising star Rachel Sennott — the breakout talent of independent movie “Shiva Baby” (2020) and A24’s dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022) — is another anticipated newcomer.

As always, fashion in these contexts is a high stakes method of communication. On Tuesday, Johnny Depp made his first Cannes appearance since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 (a jury in the state of Virginia found both parties liable for defamation). Depp opted for an unassuming black tuxedo, high neck dress shirt and blue-tinted sunglasses for his polarizing appearance.

For more than seven decades, the Croisette’s hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.

Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the week.

