Celebrating 20 Years: Capitolfest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- Capitolfest 20 is underway and runs through Sunday at the Capitol Arts Complex in Rome.
It's Central New York's 35mm classic film festival.
You'll be able to view rarely seen silent and early talking moves from around the turn of the century the Capitol Theatre.
Most of the movies shown are from archives like the Library of Congress and the Museum of Modern Art.
Some of the movies are so rare that they barely saw the light of day after their release.
People come to the Capitol Theatre from far and wide to see these movies.
Last year, the festival tracked people from 32 different states and from overseas.
According to the theatre's website, "Each year a tribute star is chosen, and in 2023 the tribute star will be Mary Astor. Miss Astor will be seen in several feature films covering a 20-year period of her career, as well as a few short subjects. There will also be numerous films with Miss Astor’s contemporaries on the bill. All told, something in the vicinity of 17 features and a similar number of shorts will be screened during the weekend. Capitolfest is noted for having multiple intermissions and breaks, the intent being to create a less hectic feel than would be achieved by 'wall-to-wall screenings;' thus our slogan, 'a vacation, not a marathon!'