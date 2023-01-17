Chicago to rock the Turning Stone stage this April

VERONA, N.Y. – Chicago, known for classic hits like “25 or 6 to 4” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” will rock the Turning Stone Resort Casino stage this spring.
The show will be Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. in the Event Center.
Chicago was one of the most popular bands during the 1970s, and created a legacy with their classic songs that still stand the test of time.
The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
In 2022, the band released its 38th studio album called Born for this Moment.
Tickets for the Turning Stone performance go on sale for members on Jan. 19 and for the general public on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.
To purchase tickets, call 877-833-7469, visit the Turning Stone box office in person, or go online at ticketmaster.com.