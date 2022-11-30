 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs at the Paramount Theatre on July 27, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. McVie died on November 30 after a short illness, according to a statement from her family.

 Thomas Cooper/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, died Wednesday following a brief illness, according to a statement posted by her family on her verified Instagram account.

She was 79.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness," the statement reads. "She was in the company of her family."

The statement went on to read: "We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a statement, which was also posted on her account.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band's statement read. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

This story is developing...

