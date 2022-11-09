CMA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

Country music threw a party on Wednesday night as the CMA Awards were presented.
First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topped the list of nominees going into the show and ended the night with major wins, including new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year.
The emotional Wilson declared in one acceptance speech: "I know I'm new to a lot of folks, but I won't let y'all all down. I promise you."
Luke Combs also had a big night, taking the stage both as a performer and winner. Combs won the coveted entertainer of the year award and album of the year.
The night kicked off with a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, with Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood taking the stage together. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at age 87, was also honored in a performance by Elle King and The Black Keys.
Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, who performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan, who pulled double duty as host alongside Peyton Manning.
Dierks Bentley and Wilson were also among a gaggle of artists who took the stage to honor Alan Jackson, the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Below is a list of winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs *WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson *WINNER
"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs *WINNER
"Humble Quest" -- Maren Morris
"Palomino" -- Miranda Lambert
"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" -- Lainey Wilson
"Time, Tequila & Therapy" -- Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
"Sand In My Boots" -- Morgan Wallen
"Things A Man Oughta Know" -- Lainey Wilson
"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland featuring Jon Pardi
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland featuring Jon Pardi
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson *WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
