CMA Awards 2022: See who is nominated

The Country Music Association announced the nominees the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday.
First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.
The following is the full list of nominees for the awards, which will air on November 9 on ABC:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Growin' Up -- Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
Humble Quest -- Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
Palomino -- Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
"Buy Dirt"
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
"Sand In My Boots"
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
"Things A Man Oughta Know"
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
"You Should Probably Leave"
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Weekly National
"American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) -- Westwood One
"The Country Top 40 with Fitz" (Cory Fitzner) -- Hubbard Radio
"The Crook & Chase Countdown" (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) -- iHeartMedia
"Today's Country with Kelleigh Bannen" (Kelleigh Bannen) -- Apple Music Radio
"With Elaina" (Elaina Smith) -- Westwood One
Daily National
"Angie Ward" -- iHeartMedia
"The Big D and Bubba Show" (Derek "Big D" Haskins, Sean "Bubba" Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) -- Compass Media Networks
"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, "Morgan #2" Huelsman, "Raymundo" Ray Slater, "Scuba Steve" Stephen Spradlin, "Mike D" Rodriguez, and "Phone Screener Abby" Anderson) -- Premiere Networks
"Nights with Elaina" (Elaina Smith) -- Westwood One
"The Sam Alex Show" (Sam Alex) -- Sam Alex Productions, LLC
Major Market
"The Andie Summers Show" (Andie Summers) -- WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Poppen) -- KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
"Danny Dwyer" -- KUPL, Portland, Ore.
"Josh, Rachael & Grunwald" (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) -- WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Joe Wallace) -- KKWF, Seattle, Wash.
Large Market
"Jim, Deb & Kevin" (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) -- WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
"The Wayne D Show" ("Wayne D" Danielson and Tay Hamilton) -- WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
"The Dale Carter Morning Show" (Dale Carter) -- KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.
"The Big Dave Show" ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason "Stattman" Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) -- WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
"The Wake Up Call with David and Kelli" (David Bugenske and Kelli Green) -- KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.
"The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda" (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) -- WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
Medium Market
"Buzz Jackson" -- KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.
"Cliff & Tanya in the Morning" (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) -- KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
"Julie and DJ in the Morning" ("Julie K" Kansy, "D.J. Thee Trucker" Dale Sellers, and Jon Dennis) -- WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
"New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody" (Nancy Wilson and Aaron "Woody" Woods) -- WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
"Steve & Gina In The Morning" (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) -- KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
"The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel" (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) -- WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" ("Dr. Shane" Collins and Tess Connell) -- WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
"The Eddie Foxx Show" (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) -- WKSF, Asheville, N.C.
"Liz & Scotty in the Morning" (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) -- KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) -- WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
2022 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS -- FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
KILT -- Houston, Texas
KNIX -- Phoenix, Ariz.
KSCS -- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
WXTU -- Philadelphia, Pa.
WYCD -- Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
KFKF -- Kansas City, Mo.
WIRK -- West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
WMIL -- Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
WQDR -- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
WSIX -- Nashville, Tenn.
Medium Market
KXKT -- Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
WHKO -- Dayton, Ohio
WIVK -- Knoxville, Tenn.
WQMX -- Akron, Ohio
WUSY -- Chattanooga, Tenn.
Small Market
WCOW -- La Crosse, Wis.
WKML -- Fayetteville, N.C.
WKXC -- Augusta, Ga.
WXBQ -- Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
WXFL -- Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
