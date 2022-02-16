 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop vaccination requirements

As municipalities around the country begin to relax their Covid-19 mandates, Coachella and Stagecoach have announced that they are dropping vaccination and mask requirements for concert goers.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

The two music festivals, which are held outside, will no longer require the Covid-19 safety requirements, including testing.

"As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," a the festival announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Coachella shared the information in the updated health, safety and rules section of its site.

California's two largest music festivals were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Stagecoach is a country music festival held annually in Indio, California.

This year's event will run from April 29 to May 1, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

Coachella is also held in Indio and will run over two weekends: April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24.

This year's headliners are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye "Ye" West.

