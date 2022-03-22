Comedian Amy Schumer coming to Turning Stone this fall

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Amy Schumer will make a stop at Turning Stone Resort Casino this fall during her upcoming tour.
This is Schumer’s first major tour in more than four years.
She will perform at Turning Stone on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Tickets go on sale on March 24 for TS Rewards members and March 25 at 10 a.m. for the general public.
Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-7469 or online through Ticketmaster.
Attendees must be 18 years or older.