 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Comedian Amy Schumer coming to Turning Stone this fall

  • Updated
  • 0
NY Premiere of Hulu's "Life & Beth" - Amy Schumer

Actor Amy Schumer attends the premiere of Hulu's Original Series "Life & Beth" at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Amy Schumer will make a stop at Turning Stone Resort Casino this fall during her upcoming tour.

This is Schumer’s first major tour in more than four years.

She will perform at Turning Stone on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tickets go on sale on March 24 for TS Rewards members and March 25 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-7469 or online through Ticketmaster.

Attendees must be 18 years or older.