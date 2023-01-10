Comedian Dane Cook coming to Turning Stone this April

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Dane Cook will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this spring for his only scheduled show in New York.
He will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center.
Cook, 50, has been performing standup comedy since the 1990s but grew in popularity after he released his first comedy album, “Harmful If Swallowed,” in 2003. His second album, “Retaliation,” went double platinum in 2005. He then went on to host his first HBO special “Vicious Circle” that same year.
Cook has also starred in films like “Employee of the Month” and “Good Luck Chuck.”
His latest album, “Dane Cook Above it All,” was released in 2022.
Tickets start at $59 and go on sale Jan. 12 for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the general public.
Those interested can buy tickets at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-7469 or on Ticketmaster.