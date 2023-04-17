Country singer Maren Morris to perform at Turning Stone this summer

VERONA, N.Y. – Country singer and songwriter, Maren Morris, has been added to Turning Stone Resort Casino’s 30th anniversary entertainment lineup.

She will perform on July 30 at 7 p.m.

As part of “The Next 30” anniversary celebration, Turning Stone has been announcing one act at a time over the past several weeks.

Other country performers include Tim McGraw, Jake Owen and Dan + Shay.

Morris is a Grammy-nominated artist whose most recent album, “Humble Quest,” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Tickets go on sale April 20 for Turning Stone rewards members and April 21 for the general public. Fans can buy tickets at the Turning Stone Box Office or online through Ticketmaster.

See “The Next 30” lineup below: