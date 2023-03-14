Country star Jake Owen to perform at Turning Stone in August

VERONA, N.Y. – Country music star, Jake Owen, will take the stage at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center this summer.
Owen is stopping in Verona on his “Up There, Down Here” tour. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.
The singer-songwriter has had 10 No. 1 singles, including hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone with You.” His newest album, Greetings From…Jake, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 for Turning Stone rewards members and Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public.
Tickets can be purchased at the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 877-833-7469. They are also available to buy online through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $29.