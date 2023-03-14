 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Country star Jake Owen to perform at Turning Stone in August

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Owen

VERONA, N.Y. – Country music star, Jake Owen, will take the stage at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center this summer.

Owen is stopping in Verona on his “Up There, Down Here” tour. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.

The singer-songwriter has had 10 No. 1 singles, including hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone with You.” His newest album, Greetings From…Jake, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 for Turning Stone rewards members and Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased at the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 877-833-7469. They are also available to buy online through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $29.

