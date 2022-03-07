Country star Lee Brice to perform at Turning Stone this spring

VERONA, N.Y. – Country star Lee Brice is coming to the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center this May.
Brice will perform hits like “One of Them Girls” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” as well as his new single “Soul.”
Special guest Tyler Farr will also perform.
Tickets for the May 27 show go on pre-sale for Turning Stone Rewards members on Thursday, March, 10, and regular sales open Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the casino box office, on Ticketmaster or by calling 877-833-7469.
Those 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the Event Center.