Delayed for Repairs—Part of Adirondack Railroad Track Washes Out After Heavy Rains

UTICA, N.Y. -- Heavy rains from Aug. 8 caused track washouts along the rail corridor south and north of Old Forge.

This has created a necessary suspension of passenger rail service.

Repairs are currently underway.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, which operates the Adirondack Railroad, is hoping for a reopening date of Thursday, Aug. 17.

"Services to and from Tupper Lake are affected by more severe sustained damages," according to ARPS.

“We are contacting passengers who have purchased tickets on the trains that have been cancelled, offering a choice of refunds or ride credits for trains usable within one year,” Frank Kobliski, president and CEO of the Railroad, said.

"Our rail bike service in Old Forge and Tupper Lake is not affected by the damage and we are also able to operate our popular Beer & Wine trains that do not travel over the affected parts of the corridor,” he added.

Customers can check on the status of rail service by clicking here.