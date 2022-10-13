 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dwayne Johnson teases another superhero return in 'Black Adam'

  • 0
Dwayne Johnson teases another superhero return in 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson, here arriving for the world premiere of the film 'Black Adam' in New York on Wednesday, teases another superhero return in "Black Adam."

 Mike Segar/Reuters

Did Dwayne Johnson just reveal a "Black Adam" spoiler?

Johnson stars as the villain in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, but teased another possible big name.

Ahead of a screening of the film in New York, Johnson addressed speculation Henry Cavill will reprise his role of Superman in the movie.

"Well, here's what I can tell you. I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA... and also, as I have been saying all along, there's an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have... and that is, we always put the fans first," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Johnson continued: 'So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about -- we've established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about... 'Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?'

Well... we've all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home."

Superhero fans are taking comment to mean that Cavill does appear.

"Black Adam" is set for release on Oct. 21. It is a Warner Bros. Pictures film, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.