Essence Festival 2022 to feature Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and more

Janet Jackson on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. Essence Fest is returning to an in-person event this summer with a star roster.

 Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Getty Images Europe/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MT

Essence Fest is returning to an in-person event this summer with a star roster.

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run forme June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.

One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic.

There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.

Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event's site.

