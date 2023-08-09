 Skip to main content
Events Scheduled in Celebration of Ilion Little Theatre's 100th Season

  • Updated
Ilion Little Theatre

Logo Courtesy of Ilion Little Theatre

ILION, N.Y. -- Since 1924, Ilion Little Theatre has been entertaining residents of the Mohawk Valley. 

It was first founded as a private club for rehearsing and performing. 

According to the theatre's website, "In 1927, the group purchased the building that had served as the carriage house and stables on the Philo Remington estate. In this historic building, which has come to be referred to simply as 'The Stables,' they constructed a stage and auditorium which are still in use today, although both have undergone considerable renovation."

In 1976, the theatre was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. 

2024 marks the establishment's 100th season. 

To mark 100 years, a historical marker will be unveiled through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation on September 9 at 2 p.m. 

On that evening at 7, there will also be a 1924 Gala Reception at The Stables. 

There is a limit of 60 guests at the gala.

To purchase tickets for the 1924 Gala Reception, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

