Festival Featuring Local Movie and Music Coming to Varick Street

  • Updated
A Utica-born filmmaker now living in LA Is hosting a big party this weekend in the place he once called home.

The organizer of the party, Lukas Sunderlin, wants anyone who loves music, film, the arts, and just an all-around good time, to show up.

The Dreamland Theater Music and Arts Festival kicks off Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at Sickenberger Lane on Varick Street. 

The party goes until 2 in the morning.

They'll be premiering a short film shot in Utica earlier this year.

It'll be a weekend for music lovers, fueled by emerging local artists—and there will likely be dancing involved.

"You can expect a lot of new, a lot of original music being made and shared onstage. There's going to be music that's never been played or released anywhere in the world—right here, in Utica, at this event," Sunderlin said. 

The film premiere features an original music video by local artist Nick Vanderwood. He'll be performing live at the event.

Tickets are $20 at the door, or you can get them online.

For more about the event and to get tickets, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

