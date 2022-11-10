Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane.
"I came yesterday morning at 9 o'clock and I will leave here tonight at 9 o'clock," said Irvine, Thursday afternoon, in Rome.
Chef Irvine's current "Restaurant Impossible" mission is The Balanced Chef, in Rome, where they tried to morph a successful takeout business into their own brick-and-mortar restaurant on West Dominick Street.
It's a flurry of activity for 24 hours for Irvine, and his crews, including local contractors and volunteers.
"So, unlike all those other fakey shows that you see on TV, this is real. We come yesterday morning at 9 o'clock and we rip it out by 2:30, 3 o'clock in the afternoon, and I start to build through the night," says Irvine.
The Balanced Chef was founded in 2015 making healthy, packaged meals available at certain locations and online. After online success, a new storefront was built in downtown Rome.
"Food that is to-go is served as sit-down in the restaurant in the same containers you would take home," says Irvine. "So, my goal here is to turn a failing restaurant into a successful restaurant in the city or Rome."
The Balanced Chef has had personal challenges, too. Many of you might remember 'Chef Strong' movement on social media, when owner, Brian Donovan, was battling brain cancer.
"And it's my job not to sympathize with him, but to teach him to overcome stress and teach him to use the systems I've put in place to make his business successful," said Irvine.
Even though he blows in and out of town in about a day, Chef Irvine is in the fight, for life.
"But what he does get is me in his life, forever. One thing we do on this show, real people, real problems, real solutions, we stay with them for the rest, until they get rid of the restaurant," says Irvine, adding that the owner could text, call, email him at any time.
The big reveal is Thursday night around 7 p.m., by invitation only, to those who've already requested a spot. The show will air sometime after December.
For now, Chef Irvine has a message for Romans:
"Robert Irvine is leaving tonight. Rome, it's your job to keep your community and your restaurants in business. Small business built America. You can help it. Make sure you visit, not only this restaurant, but all the restaurants. Let's take care of each other."
The restaurant is located at 242 W. Dominick St. in Rome near The Capitol Theatre.