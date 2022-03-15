Foreigner searching for student chorus to perform as opening act at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Foreigner is returning to the Great New York State Fair Chevy Park stage in 2022, and will continue the tradition of featuring a student chorus.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the chorus would join Foreigner to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” on stage. To keep with tradition, the band will include a chorus, but they will perform as an opening act instead.
A junior high, high school or college chorus will perform a 10-minute a capella set about half an hour before Foreigner hits the stage. Choruses can bring a maximum of 25 members, and the Fair will provide up to four admission passes for each member, staff and chaperone, as well as parking passes.
“We’re very excited to be able to bring Foreigner back. They gave us a great show last year and I know this year’s will be every bit as good,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. “And we're excited to be able to give a group of young singers the amazing experience of being on a professional stage in front of a huge audience.”
The band will also donate $500 to the chosen chorus.
Interested ensembles must submit applications by April 30. To apply, click here.