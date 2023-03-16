Former Mohawk Valley resident releasing new film

Filmmaker Kim Bass’s latest production, "A Snowy Day in Oakland" is scheduled to hit theaters this Friday, March 17.
Bass, who is originally from the Mohawk Valley, has been in the film industry since the early '90s working as a writer, director and producer.
"A Snowy Day in Oakland" is a urban, comedic, drama is a story about a psychologist from San Francisco who ends a stalled romance with her high-profile psychiatrist and business partner. She opens her own private practice in a vacant street-front office space in Oakland. Bass says that’s where the story really takes off. It’s a PG-13 rated movie without all the typical foul language, but it is intended for mature audiences.
"It’s not really made for children because it has adult themes," Bass said. "It has adult themes regarding relationships, and fidelity, stresses of life, stresses of finance. Things like that are in there, but it is entertaining and it’s a lot of fun."
This isn’t the filmmaker’s first production. He wrote and directed the film "Tyson’s Run" and conceived the ABC and WB syndicated sitcom "Sister, Sister," which is inspired by his twin sisters, who are still living in Utica.
"You never forget where you come from," Bass said. "I come back often, and when I’m back there I realize how wonderful the people are, I reconnect, I get revitalized, and you realize that your dreams and the launchpad was there, so I owe so much to so many people back there."
"A Snowy Day in Oakland" is made for the people of Utica, and will have a deeper meaning for the hometown audience.
"It’s based on my childhood in Utica, and many of the characters will be recognizable," he said. "At the end of the picture I do a homage to Utica, so I hope everyone stays in the theaters and watches the picture to the very end because there’s something special really for the people back home."
The movie is set to hit theaters on March 17, and will be playing at the Marquee Cinema in New Hartford. For showtimes at Marquee Cinemas, click here.