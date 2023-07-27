Future Filmmakers Start Productions in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Crow’s Nest Pictures is a production company made up of past and present students from MVCC.
They’re working on a series of short films that will hit the big screen as a bundle. MV now offers a way for future filmmakers to get the basics down before getting in over their heads.
MVCC Video Production Student Josh Adasek talked about his interest in the program.
"I’ve always been interested in filmmaking, and then once I saw that MVCC was offering the program, I took it right away."
The entire Crow’s Nest Pictures Crew seems more than interested in filmmaking, but each crew member comes with an individual sense of why.
Aidan Ferguson is working as a Grip on this production, and tried to explain why he got involved in filmmaking.
"I just feel the drive to do it. I feel the call of the filmmaking. Why? I feel like that might take a lifetime to figure out exactly why. It’s fun for me, it’s invigorating, it’s refreshing, it’s a way to really adventure, to tell stories."
Filmmaking certainly can sound like a glamourous job, but ‘Bumps in the Road' Writer/Director Carley Hinman says producing a film requires a lot of effort.
"In the process of working on this I found out it’s a lot more work, but I’m excited to do it because it’s very fun, and interesting, and I get to flex some creative muscles."
MVCC Student/Actress Hannah Reese says creating a film also comes with some serious pressure.
"Uh. Messing up a line. That’s really scary. I don’t ever want to mess up my lines."
Production Assistant Siulee Olivera explained how each team is producing separate films, and each member gets to experience different roles.
"It’s a learning experience that’s for sure, and it is a little bit stressful because you know we’re trying to make sure we’re as productive as we can be, but it’s definitely fun being able to work with all these other people."
Actor Connor Gassner thinks some of the work may be used to help prepare for a future career.
"I get this like practice with my friends to act, and I can use it in the future, and I get a cool movie out of it."
Cameraman Jonas America says this film will require every crew member to do their part in order to complete the production.
"I think the collaboration is going to help us all to move forward and achieve things, so I’m excited for it."
City of Utica Film Commissioner Paul Buckley is also excited to see more and more film productions happening within city limits.
"The word spreads in this industry, so if they say Utica’s very film friendly people will come here, and they are coming here in droves, and I’m excited. I’m really excited because low budget to no budget, these kids are getting it done. It’s all about the art, and I’m here to encourage them and help them along the way."
