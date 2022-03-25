FX Matt Brewing Co. Biergarten details, timeline.

Prost! FX Matt Brewing Company will soon begin construction on their Biergarten, adjoining the Brewery building.
"It'll be a bar you go and get beer so it's more a service bar. And then we'll have long picnic tables so that people can sit and talk. It's gonna be dog-friendly, kid-friendly. So it's really just a community place where you can come and socialize and drink beer and get some food," says President, Fred Matt.
Matt says the Biergarten will open by June 1st. They already ordered most of the raw materials last year.
"So, it's gonna be open during the summer for lunch, and then, til about 8:00 at night," says Matt. "Then, when it comes to winter, this tour center, the bar upstairs, is gonna be rehabbed. And so we're gonna put in I think it's booths, so we'll have about 40-50 people that'll be able to have drink and eat up here," says Matt, of the rustic, vintage tavern.
They're fine-tuning the menu, but it looks like a German flair, but not limited to German cuisine.
As for Saranac Thursdays, Matt says the Brewery will have a decision on whether or not they'll happen this year by May 1st. He says they want to bring it back bigger and better from Covid, and if they elect not to hold the weekly event this year, it won't be because of Covid, but, rather, because they couldn't get it to where they wanted it to be. They are also looking at potentially doing it, but not weekly.