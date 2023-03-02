 Skip to main content
George Thorogood and the Destroyers making New York State Fair debut this summer

George Thorogood coming to New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. – George Thorogood and the Destroyers will perform at the The Great New York State Fair for the first time this summer.

The band is bringing its “Bad All Over The World - 50 Years of Rock” Tour to Chevy Court on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Known for hits like “I Drink Alone,” “Gear Jammer” and rock anthem, “Bad to the Bone,” the group has been making music since the 1970s.

“In 50 years of making music, it’s hard to believe this is the first time George Thorogood will sing ‘Bad to the Bone’ during the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “And we know fairgoers will be excited too. George Thorogood and the Destroyers are relatable in a way that is easy to appreciate walking the Fairgrounds. The band resonates with so many people because of their legendary catalog of hits, sure. But, more than that, they’re down-to-earth, blue-collar guys who love living life.”

All concerts at Chevy Court are free with admission to the fair.

The 2023 Chevy Court performers also include Chubby Checker, Herman’s Hermits, Tommy James and the Shondells, Bret Michaels and Chapel Heart. More performers will be announced leading up to the fair, which will be held Aug. 23 - Sept. 4.

