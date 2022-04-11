Glenn Miller Orchestra returning to Rome's Capitol Theatre

ROME, N.Y. – The Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to Rome’s Capitol Theatre on April 22 playing original swing music from the ‘30s and ‘40s.
The 15-piece ensemble performs across the world with more than 300 tour dates.
Vocalist Jenny Swoish and the Moonlight Serenaders will join the orchestra in performing pieces like “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.”
The orchestra’s new leader, Erik Stabnau, is a Rochester native and graduate of the Eastman School of Music.
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors with discounts for children, students and the military.
To purchase tickets, call the box office at 315-337-6453 or click here.