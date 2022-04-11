 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glenn Miller Orchestra returning to Rome's Capitol Theatre

  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – The Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to Rome’s Capitol Theatre on April 22 playing original swing music from the ‘30s and ‘40s.

The 15-piece ensemble performs across the world with more than 300 tour dates.

Vocalist Jenny Swoish and the Moonlight Serenaders will join the orchestra in performing pieces like “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.”

The orchestra’s new leader, Erik Stabnau, is a Rochester native and graduate of the Eastman School of Music.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors with discounts for children, students and the military.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 315-337-6453 or click here.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you