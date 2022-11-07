Harlem Globetrotters coming to Utica in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Harlem Globetrotters have announced their 2023 Utica date against the Washington Generals.
The event will take place on Feb. 15 at the Adirondack Bank Center.
General public ticket sales will begin on Nov. 14. Fans who sign up on the Harlem Globetrotters website will receive early access to tickets.
Since 1926, the team has played in over 124 countries and territories across six continents. Their mission has always stayed the same -- to advance the game of basketball while being entertaining.
For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit their website.