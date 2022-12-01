 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the
New York State Thruway corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

'Harry & Meghan' docuseries trailer debuts

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the upcoming 'Harry & Meghan' documentary series.

 Netflix

Get ready for a more intimate look into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the couple's forthcoming docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

"Why did you want to make this documentary?" they're asked in the trailer, followed by a series of photos of the couple in both public and private moments.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry is heard saying. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan is later shown saying, "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Netflix refers to it as "an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series."

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,"a press release for the series states. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

No release date has been announced but the project is "coming soon," according to Netflix.

