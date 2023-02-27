 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Hayden Panettiere's family honors late Jansen Panettiere with moving statement

  • 0
(From left) Hayden Panettiere, Jansen Panettiere and their mother Lesley Vogel are pictured here in Hollywood in 2019.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.

In a statement shared with CNN from a representative for Hayden Panettiere, the actress and her parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, said, "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile," and expressed gratitude for "the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss."

The family statement also shed light on Jansen Panettiere's cause of death. Citing an unnamed medical examiner, the family confirmed that the aspiring artist died of "cardiomegaly (enlarged heart,) coupled with aortic valve complications."

The Mayo Clinic confirms that the term cardiomegaly "refers to an enlarged heart."

Jansen Panettiere got his start as a child actor in the early 2000s alongside his sister, best known for her roles on NBC's "Heroes" and ABC's "Nashville." Some of his earliest credits included an episode of "Even Stevens" and another small role on the sitcom "Hope & Faith."

He went on to have a career as a voice-over actor, landing roles in various television shows and films and was most well known for his role as Shovelmouth in the 2006 film "Ice Age: The Meltdown."

According to a biography on his website, he was also an aspiring artist and wrote about how painting gave him a "sense of ultimate purpose" on Medium in 2019.

"We love you so much Jansen," the family said in the statement. "You will be in our hearts forever."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.