Herkimer County Fair Starts This Week

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The 2023 Herkimer County Fair starts on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.
This year's theme is Celebrating a Festival of Sports.
This year's fair includes rides, concerts, food and agricultural events.
And, as usual, tractor pulls and truck pulls will draw an audience, in addition to the much-anticipated Demolition Derby.
Tickets are available at the door for $10. It's $3 for kids 5 to 11. Kids under 5 get in for free.
A Tuesday event schedule is below.
For a full schedule, click here.
The fairgrounds are at 135 Cemetery Street in Frankfort.