Herkimer County Fair Starts This Week

The 2023 Herkimer County Fair starts on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

This year's theme is Celebrating a Festival of Sports.

This year's fair includes rides, concerts, food and agricultural events.

And, as usual, tractor pulls and truck pulls will draw an audience, in addition to the much-anticipated Demolition Derby.

Tickets are available at the door for $10. It's $3 for kids 5 to 11. Kids under 5 get in for free. 

A Tuesday event schedule is below. 

Aug. 15 Events

For a full schedule, click here

The fairgrounds are at 135 Cemetery Street in Frankfort. 

