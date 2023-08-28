Inaugural Event: Utica Summer Jam '23

UTICA, N.Y. -- It promised to have "some of the best music artists in the City of Utica."
Utica Summer Jam '23 was held on Saturday evening in Hanna Park.
Artists from the area performed original hip-hop and R&B songs for the audience the park at City Hall.
There were also vendors at the event selling food, crafts and other merchandise.
The event was free and open to everyone.
Organizers said the summer concert was about much more than the music.
It's about community.
"We can get along and have festivities like this. We can just enjoy ourselves. It's just a blessing to be in each other's company, share our music and culture, and just celebrate," Sylvester Peterson, organizer of the event, said.
Summer Jam is expected to be back next year, with organizers hoping for it to even bigger in the future.