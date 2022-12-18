James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'

  • 0
James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'

James Cameron, seen here in 2018, is hoping to end a 'Titanic'-sized debate.

 Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Ever since "Titanic" came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself.

Now, director James Cameron is hoping to put a definitive end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived after the sinking of the infamous oceanliner, if only his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooched over just a bit on the floating door that kept her out of the freezing waters that eventually claimed so many lives. (It's a conundrum that has drawn commentary from Hollywood luminaries such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Winslet herself in the past).

Cameron said he conducted a "forensic" study to show that the door could not possibly have supported them both.

"We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," Cameron told The Toronto Sun on Friday.

"We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie," he continued, adding that they used "two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived."

"Only one could survive," Cameron said.

The study will be the subject of a special for National Geographic, timed to the 25th anniversary re-release of "Titanic" in 4K, according to Cameron. Though, the network has yet to reveal specifics.

CNN has reached out to National Geographic for comment.

Cameron, who previously commented on an episode of "Mythbusters" that explored whether Jack had to die, ultimately copped it all to an artistic decision.

"No, he needed to die," Cameron said in the new interview. "It's like Romeo and Juliet. It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice."

The "Avatar: Way of Water" filmmaker added that his hope with the new special on "Titanic" and Jack's death scene is that "maybe... maybe... after 25 years, I won't have to deal with this anymore."

The-CNN-Wire

