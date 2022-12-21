 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

John Mayer reveals inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'

John Mayer, performing earlier this month, has clarified that “Your Body Is A Wonderland” is about one of his former celebrity girlfriends.

 Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty

John Mayer has put to rest the theory that "Your Body Is A Wonderland" is about one of his former celebrity girlfriends.

In a recent conversation on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast's holiday special, the singer and songwriter and talked about his hit 2002 single, which won him a Grammy.

"That was about my first girlfriend," Mayer said of the tune."That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic... I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16."

There had been speculation that it was about actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom Mayer dated after it was released. Podcast host Alex didn't suggest names, but brought up that it was believed the song was inspired by a celeb.

"No, that's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea," Mayer said. "It gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."

He also said he doesn't date much anymore.

"I look at it like this: Dating is no longer a codified activity for me," he said. "It's not patterned anymore."

And since giving up drinking six years ago, Mayer said he no longer has "the liquid courage" when it comes to relationships.

