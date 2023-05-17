 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Johnny Depp’s movie receives 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Johnny Depp poses for photographers in Cannes on Wednesday.

 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Johnny Depp was teary eyed after his film’s warm welcome at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Video shared on social media by Variety shows a visibly moved Depp during a seven minute ovation for his film, “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he stars as the former King of France Louis XV.

It was the actor’s first film project since a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard last summer. A jury found them both liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other, but awarded significantly more damages to Depp.

At the press conference for the film at Cannes, Depp talked about “abstract whispers” and said that “the majority of what you have been reading the last four or five years…with regard to me and my life what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

“The focus should simply be on that fact it’s a miracle to get a film made that you care about in the first place,” he said. “You win right there.”

Variety reported that Depp also said, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood.”

“Jeanne du Barry” tells the story of Jeanne Bécu, Comtesse du Barry, who was known as Madame du Barry, and was a mistress of King Louis XV.

In April, Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux talked to Deadline about the decision to open the festival with the Depp movie, calling it “a beautiful film.”

“The opening film also has to come out simultaneously in French cinemas; we don’t put platform films in that slot, because we want France to participate in the festival,” Frémaux said. “The film is a success, and Johnny Depp [as Louis XV] is magnificent in it.”

