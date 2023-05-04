Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright of 'Let's Get It On'

A Manhattan jury found Ed Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On."
The jury determined that Sheeran did not wrongfully copy compositional elements or melodies from "Let's Get It On." The jury found that Sheeran independently created his song.
Upon hearing the verdict, Sheeran hugged his attorneys.
The family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye, had accused Sheeran of copying the 1973 hit.
The plaintiffs had alleged similarities between the chord progression, harmonic rhythm, and certain melodies in the two songs.
Sheeran's legal team had argued that the melodies are different and the elements used in both songs are common in pop music.
