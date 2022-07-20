 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis

  • 0

Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.

"Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!!" AEG Presents UK tweeted Monday.

"Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023," the tweet reads. "Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon!"

Bieber's rep confirmed the news to Variety.

Last month the singer announced he was pausing his tour because of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him unable to move half of his face.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in a video posted on his verified Instagram account. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

He later offered an update about how he was doing with the rare neurological syndrome, caused by the same virus that can cause chicken pox and shingles.

"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," he said.

CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.