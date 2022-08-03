 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kenny Chesney says he is 'devastated' after a woman fell to her death at his Denver concert

Kenny Chesney, pictured here in 2020, is speaking out after a woman died at his concert over the weekend.

 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney is speaking out after a woman died at his concert over the weekend.

Chesney was performing Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where a woman fell to her death from an escalator railing, according to the Denver Police Department.

The country superstar released the following statement, obtained by The Denver Post:

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," he said in a statement.

"Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The incident at the stadium occurred shortly before 11 p.m., at the end of Chesney's concert, the Denver Post reported.

The unidentified woman "was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death," Denver police said.

Chesney is currently on his "Here and Now" tour, which wraps up at the end of this month. His next show is Saturday night in Minneapolis.

CNN has reached out to Chesney's representatives.

