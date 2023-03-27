Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' comedy tour to Turning Stone Event Center

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, will perform his stand-up show, “Reality Check” at Turning Stone Resort Casino this spring.

Hart is the latest act announced in Turning Stone’s “Next 30” anniversary celebration lineup. He’ll be performing in the Event Center on May 14.

Billboard recently named “Reality Check” the No. 1 comedy tour of 2022. The show also won a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act last year.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 30, for Turning Stone rewards members and Friday, March 31, for the general public. They can be purchased at the Turning Stone Box Office or online through Ticketmaster.

