 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Kylie Jenner announces her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster

  • 0
Kylie Jenner announces her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster

Recording artist Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at an event in New York City on June 2021. Jenner announced on March 21 that the pair changed their newborn son's name.

 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn son's name.

After announcing on her verified Instagram account that she had given birth on February 2, Jenner shared a few days later that the baby's name was Wolf Webster via her Instagram stories.

But on Monday she posted another Instagram story announcing that was no longer the case.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Scott was born Jacques Bermon Webster II. He and Jenner also share a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The couple have not yet said what they have renamed their son.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.