Last Levitt AMP: Utica Music Series Set to Wrap Up

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you haven't made it to a concert at the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series in downtown Utica this season, Monday's your last chance.
The final concert of the Utica Music Series is Monday, Aug. 28 at its usual location at Kopernik Park on Genesee Street.
Wrapping up the summertime concert series is Blarney Rebel Band at 5:30 p.m. Then it's Butler Sheehan School of Irish Dance at 6:30 p.m. and Hermitage Green at 7 p.m.
"The series welcomes the most diverse audience in the city, in a family-friendly, non-alcoholic, joyful, welcoming environment. It is a space where social bonding can happen week to week and the community can share a common experience with free live music as the vehicle. The concerts help increase communal well-being and connectedness and add a quality-of-life enhancement that compliments the many economic development projects that are happening in Utica," a release stated.
Utica was one of 33 small towns and cities across the U.S. to win the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $30,000.
"Utica has received multi-year funding to bring this popular free series back to the city for the 2023-2025 seasons," a release stated.